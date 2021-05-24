Home

Rugby

Byrne plans to enhance tactical and technical kicking

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 27, 2021 6:16 am
Fiji Drua Coach Mick Byrne[Source: Radio NZ]

Tactical and technical kicking is something Fiji rugby lacks, however, Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne plans to enhance them.

Coming from an Australia rules football background, the 62-year-old is looking at developing the Drua’s kicking game because it’ll be vital for its Super Rugby Pacific campaign.

Byrne says they’ll have to utilize a kicking game that adds strength to our attacking game.

‘I always look at kicking as the third dimension of our game you know we got our run and our pass but once we add our kick to it and we become three dimensional or our triple threat part of the game it’s going add to the values of our running and passing game’.

The former All Blacks Skills Coach is also a former Australian rules footballer who played with Melbourne, Hawthorn, and Sydney in the Victorian Football League.

Byrne who is contracted for two years will start the Super Rugby campaign with the Drua in Fiji in November.

Two warm-up games against Super Rugby teams have been confirmed for the side.

