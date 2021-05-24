Rugby
Byrne isolating after testing positive for COVID-19
March 31, 2022 12:25 pm
Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne
Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.
This means Byrne will not be with the team in the Gold Coast for tomorrow night’s round seven match against the Waratahs.
In a statement, Drua Chief Executive Brian Thorburn says Byrne is clearly gutted not to be with the team but remains in good spirits as he completes his recovery and self-isolation period.
Thorburn says the Drua Coach continues to call the shots, and the players are in the very capable hands of our coaching and management staff, and he will join the team once cleared by the medical staff.
The Drua CEO adds this is just a minor bump in the road compared to everything else they’ve faced this season.
The Fijian Drua takes on the Waratahs at Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast tomorrow at 8:45pm.
You can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports channel on Walesi.