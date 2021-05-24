Byrne impressed with players attitude

Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne is impressed with the attitude and mindset of players ahead of next year’s Super Rugby Pacific.

Byrne says he has been receiving good responses on the status of the players who are training locally under Drua’s Head of Athletics Performance, Nacani Cawanibuka.

He says it’s exciting to see the level of commitment shown by the players.

“I won’t say surprising but the boys have kept themselves in good shape and are lifting some really good weights in the gym and their backyard running as well. Everybody is excited to be in camp and working hard but at the same time they also realize the work that’s ahead of them and their attitude to get on the ground and work hard which has been great.”

Byrne says their enthusiastic attitude builds the excitement of the entire team as they look forward to assembling in Australia next month.

A total of 34 players have been named so far with more signings expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The team is expected to leave on the 4th of November.

Super Rugby Pacific kicks off on February 18th next year.