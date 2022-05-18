Byrne hopes some will make Flying Fijians squad

Some Swire Shipping Fijian Drua players are on Flying Fijian Head Coach Vern Cotter’s radar for the upcoming Tests.

According to Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne, Cotter has his eyes on a few players.

Byrne says he would like to see some Drua players wear the national jumper during its first year in Super Rugby.

“From our perspective, I would like to see some of our players get the opportunity and that is something that we will always be striving for as a Drua to create a pathway for the Flying Fijians for young Fijians on the island.”

He adds the decision on which players to join the Flying Fijians will be made by Cotter.

Players like Vinaya Habosi, Frank Lomani, Samu Tawake, Mesulame Dolokoto, Haereiti Hetet, Teti Tela, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Meli Derenalagi, and Apisalome Vota are expected to make the Flying Fijians squad.

The Drua takes on the Crusaders in its second last Super Rugby Pacific match on Friday at 7:05pm at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch.

You can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.