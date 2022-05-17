Byrne fires up players ahead of Crusaders clash

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua players are excited to go out on Friday and rub shoulders with some of Super Rugby’s best.

The Crusaders is the best team in Super Rugby history, and the onus is now on the Drua to deliver the much-needed result.

Captain Meli Derenalagi says if they could rattle table leaders, the Blues, they can also try and do the same to the Crusaders.

“The boys watching Super Rugby from previous years who were edging the Drua as their best team in Super Rugby, but now we are facing them and we were talking outside and telling them too, that we need to show them too who’s the best in Super Rugby.”

Coach Mick Byrne is well aware the players will be facing some of the best in the world, and he encourages them to leave their mark on game day.

“I said to Meli, you are now a Richie McCaw for your young generation. It’s good to be watching a Richie Mounga and Sam Whitelock, these guys as they come through, Cody Taylor, that have been All Blacks for the number of years in Super Rugby, as you know you tend to watch a better team. The better teams tend to gravitate towards better teams and the Crusaders have been one of this.”

The Drua takes on the Crusaders at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch on Friday at 7:05pm.

You can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.