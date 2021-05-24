By hook or by crook Police wants all title

The Police teams for the 2021 Sukuna Bowl have been issued a stern reminder during the dedication service at the Suva Civic Centre this morning.

Last year Police won the main rugby event, football, netball, volleyball, oldies rugby, athletics and cricket titles.

Boxing was the only event they lacked in.

Article continues after advertisement

Chairman of the Sukuna Bowl organizing committee, Livai Driu says this year, by hook or by crook, the team must take all the trophies back to Nasova.

“The main message was to retain the Ratu Sukuna Bowl back to Nasova. There is no other way, we have to retain the Ratu Sukuna Bowl. We also want to try and give the Commissioner of Police the titles of all the games this year since he has been re-appointed.”

The 2021 Sukuna Bowl starts on Friday at 10am with the football and volleyball matches.

Volleyball will be held at the National Netball Centre in Laucala while the football match will be played at the Fiji FA Ground in Vatuwaqa.

The football match will air live on FBC Sports with the live commentaries on Radio Fiji Two and Mirchi FM FB Live.

The main rugby event takes place at the ANZ Stadium at 4pm with all the action Live and Exclusive on FBC Sports.

Overseas viewers can watch the match on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform for $15USD.

Payments can be made through PayPal or credit card.