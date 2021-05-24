Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Ten new COVID cases recorded|Ministry records five new COVID-19 cases|Fijians reminded not to be complacent|Omicron cases prompt COVID safety warning|Spotters to scale up fining for non-compliance|Two confirmed cases of Omicron variant in quarantine|Health Minister pleased with protocols|COVID safe measures for tourists on track|Booster doses rolled-out|MOH closely monitoring the development of Omicron variant|Minister commends vaccination achievement|12 new COVID infections recorded|The fight is not over yet: PM|Fijians urged to maintain COVID safe measures|More research being done on Omicron variant|Fiji ready should new variant strike|20 new COVID-19 cases, one death|90.6 percent of eligible Fijians fully vaccinated|Children’s vaccination progressing well|New variant causes concern|COVID protocols will be tested from next Wednesday|Eligible students urged to get vaccinated|Nadi Airport health standards recognised|No movement restriction for tourists|Over 500 penalized for not wearing masks|
Full Coverage

Rugby

By hook or by crook Police wants all title

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 12, 2021 1:26 pm

The Police teams for the 2021 Sukuna Bowl have been issued a stern reminder during the dedication service at the Suva Civic Centre this morning.

Last year Police won the main rugby event, football, netball, volleyball, oldies rugby, athletics and cricket titles.

Boxing was the only event they lacked in.

Article continues after advertisement

Chairman of the Sukuna Bowl organizing committee, Livai Driu says this year, by hook or by crook, the team must take all the trophies back to Nasova.

“The main message was to retain the Ratu Sukuna Bowl back to Nasova. There is no other way, we have to retain the Ratu Sukuna Bowl. We also want to try and give the Commissioner of Police the titles of all the games this year since he has been re-appointed.”

The 2021 Sukuna Bowl starts on Friday at 10am with the football and volleyball matches.

Volleyball will be held at the National Netball Centre in Laucala while the football match will be played at the Fiji FA Ground in Vatuwaqa.

The football match will air live on FBC Sports with the live commentaries on Radio Fiji Two and Mirchi FM FB Live.

The main rugby event takes place at the ANZ Stadium at 4pm with all the action Live and Exclusive on FBC Sports.

Overseas viewers can watch the match on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform for $15USD.

Payments can be made through PayPal or credit card.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.