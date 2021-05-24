Busy season for Touch Fiji Federation

2022 is a critical year for the Touch Fiji Federation as it prepares for various international meets.

TFF President, Tevita Mau says planning will be an essential tool while putting them into action will require a major step forward.

He says with the various international meets coming up, TFF and its affiliate clubs will have to be strategic.

“We will be consolidating a lot of our plans. In 2023 we got the Pacific Games and the Youth World Cup. Manchester for the Pacific Games in July and the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands in November, December, and then 2024 is the World Cup.”

However, things are looking gloomy given the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and the possibility of restrictions being enforced again.

Mau says if this happens, it will impact their preparations as they want to ensure their athletes are thoroughly trained to compete and represent Fiji at the highest level.