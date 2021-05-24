Home

Burns named as sideline commentator for Fijian Drua home games

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
January 20, 2022 3:44 pm
Lailanie Burns

Former Fijiana 15s captain Lailanie Burns has been confirmed as part of the commentary team for Fijian Drua’s home matches.

Lailanie will be a side-line commentator led by renowned rugby commentator Greg Clarke as the lead commentator for the matches as well as former Western Force, Sunwolves and Warratahs lock Sam Wykes as co-commentator.

Fijian Drua chief executive, Brian Thorburn says the commentary team will add excellent insights and reports throughout the matches.

“In terms of side-line commentator, we’ve appointed Lailanie Burns, some of you may know Lailanie she was at South Sea Cruises on the rugby field she been a captain of the Fijiana in recent times, played a whole bunch of tests”.

Thorburn says as part of their Super Rugby license agreement, Fiji Rugby and Fijian Drua have the rights to produce all home matches.

He says they will not back down on an opportunity to add excitement to their production like having a new commentary team to add colour and unique insights.

Greg Clark says he was a big fan of Fiji Rugby and is thrilled to be given the opportunity to call all the Fijian Drua’s home games with a new commentary team.

