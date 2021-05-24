Rugby
Burgess charged for dangerous tackle
March 19, 2022 1:32 pm
[Source: Dragons website]
Dragons forward George Burgess has been charged with dangerous contact.
He faces a $1000 fine for an incident involving Panther Jarome Luai on their clash last night.
In his first game back in the NRL since 2019, Burgess was hit with a grade one charge and will be fined $1000 with an early guilty plea.
If he contests the charge at the judiciary and loses, the fine increases to $1500.
Today the Titans take on the Warriors at 4pm, Sharks meet the Eels at 6:30pm and Cowboys hosts the Raiders at 8:35pm.
