Burgess charged for dangerous tackle

Dragons forward George Burgess has been charged with dangerous contact.

He faces a $1000 fine for an incident involving Panther Jarome Luai on their clash last night.

In his first game back in the NRL since 2019, Burgess was hit with a grade one charge and will be fined $1000 with an early guilty plea.

If he contests the charge at the judiciary and loses, the fine increases to $1500.

Today the Titans take on the Warriors at 4pm, Sharks meet the Eels at 6:30pm and Cowboys hosts the Raiders at 8:35pm.