Rugby

Burgess charged by Police

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 22, 2022 12:15 pm
[Source: Wide World of Sports]

St George Illawarra forward George Burgess has been charged by police.

Wide World of Sports confirms Burgess is the player referenced by a Dragons statement released yesterday evening.

A statement by Mascot police station says a man has been charged over an alleged sexual touching earlier this month.

Article continues after advertisement

The Dragons were informed of the matter by the NRL integrity unit.

The club says it is working closely with all parties as the matter is under police investigation.

Meanwhile, Mikaele Ravalawa and his Dragons side will play Sharks at 9.05pm on Thursday at WIN Stadium in Wollongong.

 

