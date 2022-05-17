Bulldogs search for new coach

[Source: Zero Tackle]

The Canterbury Bulldogs are starting their search for a new Coach.

This follows the resignation of Trent Barrett after the Bulldogs lost 6-16 to Newcastle Knights last Friday.

Bulldogs General Manager of football Phil Gould believes Barrett still has a future in coaching.

Some coaches expected to replace Barrett includes Paul Green and Shane Flanagan, along with Tonga mentor Kristian Woolf who took St Helens to last year’s Super League title, and former Sharks coach John Morris.

Among those believed to be under consideration for the interim role are former NRL coaches David Furner and Mick Potter.

The Bulldogs play West Tigers at 8pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, you can watch the Panthers and Roosters match live on FBC Sports at 9.35pm on Saturday.

There will be delayed coverage of the Storm and Cowboys match at 6pm on Sunday.

[Source: NRL]