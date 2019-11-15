Tariq Sims's Dragons anchored alone at bottom of ladder

Fiji Bati Tariq Sims’s Dragons have suffered yet another loss after going down to the Canterbury Bulldogs 22-2 at Bankwest stadium in Sydney.
The Dragons were unable to create any real threat in attack which saw the Bulldogs dominating proceedings.
Canterbury trailed 10-2 at halftime.
The Dragons winless sit at the bottom of the Telstra Premiership ladder.
