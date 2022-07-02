Bulldogs continue resurgence

[Source: Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs/ Facebook]

The Bulldogs look to continue their resurgence after having climbed off the bottom of the ladder with consecutive wins.

A win is a must against fifth-placed Sharks today.

With Matt Burton and Josh Addo-Carr combining, the Bulldogs have racked up 70 points in the past fortnight to blow the Eels and Tigers off the park.

Coach Mick Potter will miss the clash as he isolates due to COVID protocols.

Declan Casey will make his debut after being called into the centres to replace Corey Allan.

Bulldogs will host the Sharks at 5pm in Sydney.