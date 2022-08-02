Bulikula to feature in World Cup qualifying event

[Source: FWRL]

The Fiji Bulikula will face Samoa and Tonga in an opportunity to feature in its first World Cup event in 2025.

20 women’s teams will play in international rugby league’s first women’s qualifying competition for eight of the remaining positions at the 2025 Rugby League World Cup.

Fiji, Samoa and Tonga will face off in 2024 in the Asia Pacific qualifying tournament with the highest placed team joining Australia, Cook Islands, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

Article continues after advertisement

Australia, Cook Islands, New Zealand, and PNG have automatically qualified to RLWC2025 given that they are part of this year’s Rugby League World Cup.

The Fiji National rugby League is considering possible test matches next year ahead of preparations for Nines Medal event at the Pacific Games in Honiara, Solomon Islands.