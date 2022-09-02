Buleki to miss grandmother’s funeral

Fijiana 7s forward Vani Buleki will have a bittersweet Rugby World Cup in South Africa next weekend.

The 21-year-old learned on Tuesday that her paternal grandmother, Josivini Lewatikana, had passed away.

One of the many people who encouraged her to start playing the sport was Lewatikana.

The former Jasper William’s High School middle distance runner wished her grandmother was still alive so she could tell her that she’s finally made the World Cup team.

“Being chosen today, I would like to pay tribute to my grandmother, my dad’s mother who passed away last night. She is someone who inspired in my rugby career and it isn’t the same without her.”

The Nakorosule, Naitasiri lass almost gave up on her World Cup ambition, but was encouraged to persevere by a schoolmate and former Fijiana 7s rep Merewai Cumu.

“Though I didn’t make it to the Olympic Games because I was injured, I was able to be part of the Commonwealth Games last month. To be chosen for the World Cup is something special as well.”

Buleki’s maternal cousin is Flying Fijians inside centre Levani Botia while former Fiji 7s rep Senivalati Vunibola is her paternal cousin.

Our Fijiana 7s will leave our shores tomorrow and play its opening game against Japan next Friday.