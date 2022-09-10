Rugby

Buleki dedicates World Cup debut to late grandmother

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected]

September 10, 2022 8:15 am

Vani Buleki [second from left] [Source: World Rugby]

Naitasiri native, Vani Buleki was playing for more than herself in the Fijiana’s opening World Cup match last night.

Buleki lost her grandmother leading up to the World Cup and had to miss her funeral as she made the team to Cape Town, South Africa.

The former Jasper Williams High School student says her first try in the 36-7 win over Japan will always be a bitter-sweet memory for her.

“I lost my grandmother before coming here. We were so close and she was one of my biggest supporters. That try is especially dedicated to her.”

Buleki says she is proud of her efforts in helping the team progress to the quarter-finals.

The Fijiana take on France in the women’s quarter-finals tomorrow morning at 7.05.

