Bukuya the 16th team for Super 7s series

Bukuya has been confirmed as the 16th team for the second leg of the Super 7s Series at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on Friday and Saturday.

The Nadroga based team will replace Yamacia who was kicked out of the series after they failed to show up for their last game during the first leg.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor says after consultation with Fiji 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber, they decided to give a chance to the Bukuya team.

Bukuya is part of the Nadi Rugby Union competition made-up of players from Bukuya and Magodro village up in the highlands of Nadi and Navosa.

They also took part in the Wadigi 7s but lost in the cup final to Baikeiviti which had players from Police White 7s team.

Former 7s star Vilimoni Botitu, former Flying Fijians and Fijian 7s utility Watisoni Votu, the late Fijian 7s halfback Penisoni Waki and former All Blacks and Flying Fijians winger Joeli Vidiri are well known players from the region.

Super Series winners Police Blue leads Pool A with Uluinakau, Fire and BLK Stallions.

Taveuni Raiwasa takes charge of Pool B with Tabadamu, Wadigi Salvo and Eastern Saints while LAR Barbarians tops Pool C alongside Police White, Wardens and Bukuya.

Ratu Filise leads Pool D with Army, Dominion Brothers and Nawaka.

The second Leg of the Super 7s Series kicks off 9am.