Fiji hammers Tonga, fifth loss for Fijiana

[Source: Getty Images]

Fiji ran in seven tries to one to thrash Tonga 47-7 at the Oceania 7s.

Filipe Sauturaga, Iowane Teba and Pilipo Bukayaro were in impressive form, grabbing a double each.

Iowane Raturaciri also got on the scoreboard with a try.

Article continues after advertisement

Lisiate Folau scored Tonga’s only try of the match.

The win comes on the back of two losses to Australia Selection and New Zealand yesterday.

In another result, New Zealand edged Australia Selection 17-12.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana 7s team suffered its fifth loss, going down to Australia Selection 33-14.

Both teams were locked 14-all at the break with tries to Rusila Nagasau and Vani Buleki for Fijiana.