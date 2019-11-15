Buinivai gears up for Marist 7s

The Jussi Buinivai Rugby club believes their participation in the 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s can provide a pathway for many youths in Naqelewai village, Naitasiri.

Head Coach Lorima Boletawa says many youths in the village are school leavers and rugby is something they are good at and the team has two goals.

He adds one goal is improving their skills while the other is proving to their fellow youths that rugby can provide a career pathway for them and their families.

The Naitasiri based team is drawn in a tough pool with Police White, Tuvakarau Army and Wardens Green.

The 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament is set to commence on the 24th to the 26th of this month at ANZ Stadium in Suva.