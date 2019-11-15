Bua wary of player’s discipline

Discipline is one area the Bua Rugby side will need to work on as they prepare to take on Macuata this week.

After copping a red card and three yellow cards in last week’s match against Ovalau, head coach Epeli Koroi says this has raised a lot of concern in the team.

Kalou says they are working on ensuring that players have the right mentality in order to play good clean rugby.

“We have been working hard on the mentality of players unfortunately it still didn’t improve and that is what we are going to work on our game against Macuata next week.”

Bua will host Macuata at the Lekutu School Grounds on Saturday.