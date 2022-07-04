Bua lodges complaint against Yasawa

Bua Coach Epeli Kalou [File Photo]

The Bua Provincial Rugby side has lodged an official complaint against the Yasawa team for fielding unregistered players during their semi-final clash of the Vodafone Vanua Cup competition in Labasa over the weekend.

Bua Coach Epeli Kalou confirmed to FBC Sports this morning, they lodged their complaint yesterday after it was brought to their attention that two players playing for Yasawas were yet to be released from their club, Suva Rugby Union.

Kalou says the evidence from Suva Rugby indicated that one of the two players played for Suva in the quarter-final of the escort shield and the other for Army.

He says they are now awaiting a response from the Fiji Rugby Union who is meeting this morning over the issue.

Kalou adds, Yasawa has been given until the close of business today to respond to the complaint lodged.

FBC Sports understands, the two players were transferred after the transfer window had closed.

They only started playing for Yasawa in Round 5 of the competition.

The transfer window had closed in Round 3.

But, their release letter was yet to be given by Suva Rugby Union and they had been issued ID’s by FRU to play for Yasawa.

FRU is expected to give a response today.