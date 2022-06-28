Bua chasing history

The Bua Rugby team is inching closer to its first Skipper Cup promotion after qualifying for the Vodafone Vanua Cup semi-final.

The side will face Yasawa on Saturday at Subrail Park in Labasa after defeating Serua 12-10 in the quarter-final.

Coach Epeli Kalou says they want to create history.

“No Bua team has ever made it to the Skipper Cup, it has been our dream and something that we put together as a team. Our end goal is the Skipper Cup.”

Kalou says they know Yasawa is still reeling from the relegation pain in 2021 so they’re expecting nothing less than a physical battle.

In another semi-final clash, Macuata takes on Ba also at Subrail Park.

The winner from these two clashes automatically goes through to next season’s Skipper Cup.

Looking at this Saturday’s Skipper Cup matches, Nadi hosts Namosi at Prince Charles Park, Northland meets Suva at Gatward Park in Korovou while Naitasiri faces Tailevu at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Nadroga hosts Rewa at Lawaqa Park for the Farebrother challenge.