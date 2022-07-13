Bua appeal unsuccessful, Yasawa and Macuata final confirmed

Action from the Yasawa vs Bua Vodafone Vanua Cup semi-final [File Photo]

Its official, Yasawa will face Macuata in the Vodafone Vanua Championship rugby final at Lawaqa Park on Friday.

This has been confirmed today by the Fiji Rugby Union after Bua’s decision to appeal the FRU’s ruling last week was unsuccessful.

In a statement the FRU says the Judicial Officer heard both parties on the appeal made by Bua Rugby Union and upheld the decision of the semi-final where Yasawa beat Bua 21-20 at Subrail Park a fortnight ago.

Article continues after advertisement

Both parties were present during the hearing and have been advised of the decision.

They have accepted the ruling of the Judicial Officer.

Yasawa will also now progress to the Skipper Cup alongside Macuata next season.

The Vanua Championship final between Macuata and Yasawa will be played at 6pm, while the Royal Tea Ranadi Cup final between Rewa and Navosa takes place at 2pm.