Brumbies unveils new away jersey for 2020 Super Rugby season

The Brumbies have unveiled their new away jersey for the 2020 Super Rugby season.

The revealed new-look yellow alternate kit is a far cry from last year’s mainly blue strip.

The Brumbies wore a yellow jersey back in 2016 but have opted for predominantly blue away jerseys since then.

The Brumbies are the third Aussie Super Rugby team to reveal their jersey with the Waratahs launching their kit last week and the Reds the first cab off the rank in August.

[Source: Rugby.com.au]