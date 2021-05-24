Brumbies topple Highlanders in Melbourne

The Highlanders succumbed to Brumbies 28-17 in the Super Rugby competition today in Melbourne.

The Australian-based team Brumbies built on an early 14-nil lead with converted tries to flanker Jerome Brown and hooker Lachlan Lonergan.

The Highlanders gained some possession, they worked their way back into the contest, with powerful midfielder Thomas Umaga-Jensen crossing before halftime.

Captain James Lentjes was over the tryline after the break, and the southerners were within three points and momentum seemed to have swung back their way.

Opposing first-fives Marty Banks and Noah Lolesio exchanged penalties, as both sides sought the killer blow and the result finally hinged on two plays with 10 minutes remaining.

The Brumbies mounted an attack that saw Lolesio over in the corner to clinch victory for the Aussies.