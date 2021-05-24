Brumbies to iron out mistakes before Drua clash

The ACT Brumbies know that Fijian Drua will come in desperate for a win in their clash on Saturday.

After recording a 29-23 win against Western Force last week, Coach Dan McKellar was still not satisfied.

McKellar knows they will need to train harder this week if they want to produce another win.

Captain Allan Alaalatoa says mistakes will need to be eliminated against the Drua.

“What we do know is that we can’t make too many mistakes, we want to give them the ball on our terms because we know they’re ruthless on unstructured attack and those are the areas that the coaching staff and leaders will talk upon and grow on areas that we need to”.

He says the side is looking to maintain the high defensive effort that it displayed during the match against Western Force.

The Brumbies hosts the Fijian Drua at 3.35pm on Saturday at GIO Stadium in Canberra.

You can catch the live action of this match on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

In other Super Rugby matches on Friday, Highlanders will face Crusaders at 6.05pm before Warratahs take on Reds at 8.45pm.

On Saturday, Blues will take on Hurricanes at 7.05pm and Rebels will face Western Force at 8.45pm.

The Moana Pasifika and Chiefs match has been called off.