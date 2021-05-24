Home

Full Coverage
Brumbies thrash Fijian Drua

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
February 26, 2022 5:46 pm
[Source: File Photo]

The Brumbies has defeated the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua 42-3 in the Super Rugby Pacific competition this afternoon.

The Brumbies started strong with three unanswered tries at the start of the game.

Kaliopasi Uluikapa was too early on the scrum, in turn giving the Brumbies a penalty and Noah Lolasio put them into a 3-nil lead.

A lineout in the 8th minute near the 5-metre mark saw the Brumbies maul through Drua’s defence with Lachlan Lonergan diving over the try line.

A break from Tom Banks in their own territory, saw him produce a brilliant individual play to break the Drua’s line, racing to score the Brumbies second.

A set-piece play from the Drua saw Vinaya Habosi making a break in the 19th minute of play, but couldn’t off-load the ball quick enough to capitalize on the opportunity.

Len Ikitau was over for the Brumbies just minutes after, extending the lead Brumbies 20-nil.

The Drua continued to apply pressure on the Brumbies defence, with forwards Uluilakepa, Samuela Tawake, and Tevita Ikanivere matching the much experienced Brumbies forwards.

Their efforts were rewarded with a penalty to Drua in the 36th minute as Baden Kerr added Fiji’s first three points.

The Brumbies came back in the second-half, Tom Wright was able to dive over in the corner while Ryan Lonergan darted down the short side from the scrum.

Ratu Rotuisolia was close to scoring a try but was held up.

Fijian Rob Valetini barged over to extend the margin to 32-5.

The Brumbies finished the game off 42-3.

