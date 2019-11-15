Brumbies steal last-gasp win, Lolesio injured against Waratahs

The Brumbies have stolen a last-gasp 24-23 win over the Waratahs on a rollercoaster night for the ACT outfit.

Trailing by as many as 15 points at the half hour mark, a 77th minute try for replacement halfback Issak Fines and a Bayley Kuenzle conversion gave them a one-point lead in the final minutes.

The win keeps the Brumbies’ dominant six-match run over Australian sides and a five-match run over the Waratahs going but that was far from a certainty for much of the night.

Until that final score, it shaped as a night where so much went in the Waratahs’ favour and for the Brumbies, it seemed any luck was against them.

A hamstring injury for flyhalf and Wallabies prospect Noah Lolesio looked to compound the Brumbies problems but they managed to find a way to score.

Lolesio has been arguably the form flyhalf of the Super Rugby AU competition but twinged his hamstring in open play, forced off in the 33rd minute.

The Brumbies had already lost starting loosehead James Slipper to concussion in the first 15 minutes.

It wasn’t just luck that went the Waratahs’ way – the NSW pack split the honours with the Brumbies at scrum time, nabbing three scrum penalties against the ACT pack.

The hosts were also strong at the lineout, particularly defensively, and their victories in the set piece area gave them a huge dose of confidence.

Skipper Rob Simmons was impressive while hooker Tom Horton had a try in his first start capping off an impressive 64-minute shift.

The Brumbies had the early attacking momentum and looked to the lineout rather than the posts in almost every occasion.

A Lolesio cross-field kick opened up the opportunity for the Brumbies’ first try, finished by Tom Cusack.

Lolesio’s kick was fumbled by Will Harrison in goal, the NSW flyhalf palming the ball backwards and ultimately into Cusack’s path.

Where the Brumbies looked to set piece, the Waratahs were happy to bank points through Will Harrison’s boot.

They had an injection of confidence taking a pivotal scrum penalty against the Brumbies pack.

Brumbies winger Andy Muirhead was binned in the 21st minute for an offside infringement and the Waratahs were able to capitalise on that quickly.

It was run-on debutant Tom Horton who clinched the five-pointer, sneaking off the back of a rolling maul.

Luck and skill began conspiring for the Waratahs to keep the momentum firmly in hand, with a quick tap from a scrum penalty was quickly put on the boot and a centimetre-perfect bounce was swallowed up by a chasing James Ramm.

Two quickfire tries from the Brumbies, to Folau Fainga’a and Rob Valetini narrowed the gap to just three points in the shadows of half-time.

A Jack Maddocks knock-on in goal gave the Brumbies a chance to try and wield some power with a scrum but couldn’t squeeze out another five-pointer.

Another Harrison penalty in the 50th minute gave the Waratahs a six-point advantage and they continued to cling to the run of play.

That was the only score of much of the second half but the Brumbeis threatened to snatch back the victory with sheer wieght of territory.

Fines sniffed an opportunity and went for the line himself, giving Kuenzle a straightforward conversion attempt for the win.

Rookie Waratahs prop Angus Bell was scratched from the 23 after injuring his back pre-game, replaced by Andrew Tuala in the matchday squad.

The Waratahs have a six-day turnaround before facing the Rebels at the SCG next Friday night while the Brumbies face the Force.