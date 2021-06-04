Brumbies secure shocking win over Hurricanes

All Blacks ace goalkicker Jordie Barrett missed two penalty goals to hand Brumbies a win in their Super Rugby Trans-Tasman clash last night.

Barrett was unable to convert two penalty goals one from a halfway line and another from the sideline on the stroke of fulltime to see the Australian side snatch a 12-10 win over the Hurricanes.

The Brumbies got on the scoreboard first when Ryan Lonergan crossed over in the 11th minute before Dane Coles hit back for the Hurricanes five minutes later.

The Brumbies reclaimed the lead in the second half when Lena Ikitau beat three defenders to race away and score in the corner.

They enjoyed a two-point lead for the majority of the second half as the Hurricanes failed to register a point during the second half.

While Barrett’s missed opportunities ultimately decided the result, the final scoreboard could’ve looked a lot different if Ardie Savea’s try during the 72nd-minute was awarded.

Savea’s try was taken away by the TMO due to a controversial knock-on in the lead-up.