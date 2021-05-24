Brumbies escape with a win

New Fijian inclusion Manasa Mataele was in fine form setting up a try for the Western Force in its match against the Brumbies this afternoon.

However, a late Lachlan Lonergan try allowed the Brumbies to escape with a 29-23 win over the Force at GIO Stadium this afternoon.

The visitors went into the break down a point after a Tom Wright effort opened the try-scoring for the day.

Mataele opened the 2020 Super Rugby AU champions up from his own 22, with fellow winger Toni Pulu finishing it off to take the lead.

This would be answered three minutes later when Folau Fainga’a dotted down at the back of a rolling maul, with Rory Scott scoring in a similar fashion ten minutes later.

With time running out, lock Fergus-Lee Warner put Jake McIntyre into a hole to take the lead.

In the end, another break from Tom Wright opened the Force up, with Lachlan Lonergan there to put the ball down for the win.