Brumbies end Reds’ unbeaten start

The Brumbies held onto a 16-12 win over the Queensland Reds in round five of the Super Rugby Pacific competition last night.

The win ensures the Brumbies are the last remaining undefeated team in Super Rugby Pacific, extending their lead at the top to four points.

Meanwhile, Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will take on the Western Force today at 3:35 pm and you can watch the match LIVE and FREE on the FBC Sports channel.

In an earlier match, the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua play Force at 1 pm and you can also watch this match LIVE and FREE on the FBC Sports channel.