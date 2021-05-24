Brumbies edge Force in thriller

Brumbies edged Western Force 39-38 in a thrilling try fest at HBF Park in Pert last night.

The Force were trailing 20-3 in Friday night’s Super Rugby Pacific match when Brumbies fullback Tom Banks was sent off in the 29th minute for what had appeared an accidental head clash with Toni Pulu.

The Force were awarded a penalty try and then ran in another three tries to one during the 20 minutes the Brumbies were down to 14 men.

Article continues after advertisement

But Andy Muirhead’s hat-trick ensured the Brumbies snatched back the lead, with the visitors holding their nerve at the death to extend their perfect start to the season to 6-0.

The Force had a late chance to steal the points, but they lost the ball from a line-out.

The Force was made to pay dearly for a host of costly errors early in the match.

Brumbies winger Muirhead’s turn of speed set up a try to Lonergan after just 83 seconds.

Muirhead scored himself in the ninth minute following a fumbled kick-off reception from Force forward Brynard Stander and 12 phases of pressure.