Brumbies driving maul drowns Drua

The Brumbies got back on the winning track defeating the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua 33-12 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

The Drua was punished when Tuidraki Samusamuvodre was yellow-carded for a dangerous tackle.

The Brumbies took its chance at the line-out which they won, went for a driving maul before releasing out wide and with the number advantage, Tom Wright dives over for the try.

Brumbies pounced again from the same set-piece play when Samuela Tawake was penalized for being off-side.

This time they scored at the right side of the field through Cam Clark.

The Drua’s misery at the line-out continued with two ruled not straight and the other stolen but their defense was commendable having held the Brumbies in the first 40 minutes.

Drua had a number of opportunities with a real chance coming at the dying minutes of the first half when Ratu Meli Derenalagi broke through before offloading to Frank Lomani who couldn’t hold on to the ball.

Brumbies led 12-0 at halftime.

Again from the line-out and the driving maul the Brumbies got their third try through Billy Pollard before Nic White converted for a 19-0 lead.

The Drua finally opened up play with their usual off-loading flair, Vilive Miramira ran a line before passing to Kitione Ratu who delivered nicely for Onisi Ratave to score his third try of the season.

Teti Tela added the extras to make it 19-7.

Brumbies yet again chalked up another try to Connal McInerney from the driving maul after Lomani was penalized for holding Ryan Lonergan during the scrum.

Drua got back in the game with a try to Ratave following a nice play from the scrum.

Brumbies got the bonus point it needed after the hooter sounded through Wright who sealed it for the Australian franchise.

