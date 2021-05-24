Brumbies, Crusaders and Reds remain unbeaten

ACT Brumbies, Canterbury Crusaders and Queensland Reds kept their unbeaten Super Rugby Pacific records intact after round two of competitions.

After round two of the southern hemisphere tournament, the Brumbies and Crusaders jointly top the 12-team table with two wins and a bonus point each.

Drua, Otago Highlanders and Melbourne Rebels are yet to get off the mark.

Fellow newcomers Moana Pasifika’s long-awaited debut was postponed for a second time because of safety concerns for players recovering from Covid-19.

Revised dates for their clashes with Auckland Blues and Waikato Chiefs have not been set but New Zealand Rugby said it was committed to staging them.

The 12-time champion Crusaders also stayed unbeaten with All Blacks winger Sevu Reece scoring two first-half tries as they beat the Highlanders 34-19 in Dunedin.