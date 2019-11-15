Home

Brumbies come from behind to edge the Reds

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
January 31, 2020 9:50 pm
Action from the Reds vs Brumbies match [ Source: Super Rugby]

Brumbies did not let their fans down at home ground when they edged the Reds 27-24 at the Gio Stadium.

The home side fought till the final whistle to ensure they have a winning start to the Super Rugby season.

The Reds led 17-7 at half-time.

