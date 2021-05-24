Brumbies and Reds levelled after round seven

The Brumbies and Reds are tied at the top of the Super Rugby Pacific points table after round seven of competition.

After seven games, both teams have 26 points with six wins and one loss.

The Crusaders after six matches is in third with 23 points while the Blues follow closely with 22.

Article continues after advertisement

At 20 points is the Waratahs, the Chiefs sits on sixth with 18, Western Force with 12 while the Hurricanes are two points behind with 10.

The Rebels and the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have six points each, Moana Pasifika after five games has four points while the Highlanders sits at the bottom with three.

Round eight starts on Friday with two matches, Highlanders meet Moana Pasifika at 7.05pm while Rebels take on Force at 9.45pm.

The Fijian Drua plays on Saturday night at 9.45 against the Brumbies and you can watch this match live on FBC Sports.