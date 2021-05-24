Rugby
Brown disappointed with Warriors
March 20, 2022 9:10 am
Warriors coach Nathan Brown was disappointed with his team’s NRL round two effort against the Gold Coast Titans yesterday and labeled it as an ‘unacceptable’ performance.
The Warriors lost 18-20 to the Titans.
It took the Titans less than a minute to get their first try and they were up 12-0 after 14 minutes.
Speaking to stuff.co.nz, Brown says it was not acceptable and disappointing.
There’ll be two games today with the Knights playing West Tigers at 5:05pm followed by the Bulldogs and Broncos at 7:15pm.
In other games, Cowboys beat Raiders 26-6 and Sharks defeated Eels 18-16.
