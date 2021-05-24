Brown disappointed with Warriors

Warriors coach Nathan Brown was disappointed with his team’s NRL round two effort against the Gold Coast Titans yesterday and labeled it as an ‘unacceptable’ performance.

The Warriors lost 18-20 to the Titans.

It took the Titans less than a minute to get their first try and they were up 12-0 after 14 minutes.

Speaking to stuff.co.nz, Brown says it was not acceptable and disappointing.

There’ll be two games today with the Knights playing West Tigers at 5:05pm followed by the Bulldogs and Broncos at 7:15pm.

In other games, Cowboys beat Raiders 26-6 and Sharks defeated Eels 18-16.