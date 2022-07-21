Brown, Bolawaqatabu back for Skipper semis

Defending Skipper Cup champions Suva rugby will be boosted by the return of its captain James Brown and flanker Osea Bolawaqatabu.

Bolawaqatabu was injured in the match against Tailevu and Brown in Suva’s round 12 win against Naitasiri.

Manager Ulaiyasi Verevou says they were rested in the last two matches and have been cleared to play on Friday.

“Most of the players that were injured during the game, they have come back with the likes of skipper James Brown and Osea Bolawaqatabu. They have been recovering well, they were rested during the last round of robin matches, just preparing themselves for the semi-final.”

Verevou says Suva is preparing well and they’re expecting a tough clash from Nadi.

Suva travels to Prince Charles Park tomorrow where they’ll meet the Jetsetters in the first semi-final at 4pm.

The second semi-final between Naitasiri and Nadroga will be held on Saturday at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

You can watch all the U-19 and senior semi-finals on Friday and Saturday on FBC Sports channel.