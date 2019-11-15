Brown aims for second Skipper Cup final with Suva

Former national 7s prop and Suva rugby captain James Brown is aiming for his second Skipper Cup final with the Capital side.

The last time Brown represented Suva in the final was in 2011 when they lost 9-13 to Nadroga during the then known Digicel Cup.

Looking to make the game-day squad this weekend, Brown hopes to deliver a favourable result for Suva and its fans.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’ve been playing for Suva since 2009 so it’s been quite a while. This is maybe my second time playing in the final, the first time wasn’t lucky enough so hopefully, this time around we will have a good one.”

Brown has been playing in the number eight jersey for Suva and captained the side in round eight during their mouth-watering clash against Nadroga at the ANZ Stadium.

The Nadi lad hopes to be in action for the Capital side this weekend when they take on Naitasiri in the final.

In the women’s division, Lautoka meets Naitasiri while Nadroga battles Namosi in the Under-19 final.