Bronze medal finish for Fiji

Fiji settled for bronze at the London 7s today after a 31-26 triumph over Samoa in the London 7s’ third and fourth playoffs.

Samoa scored first, thanks to a Paul Scanlan try immediately after the kickoff.

Fiji replied moments later with a try to Elia Canakaivata.

Napolioni Bolaca’s strong run saw him dive over for a try between the sticks.

Canakaivata and Bolaca combined to give the former Swire Shipping Fijian Drua star his second try of the match.

Fiji’s first-half dominance was secured with a Filipo Bukayaro try, which gave them a commanding 24-7 lead.

Like the game against New Zealand in the semi-final, Fiji started to become more lax and Samoa took advantage of the opportunity.

It didn’t take long for Maliko and Uaina Sione to cross the Fijian tryline and put Samoa back in the game.

Josua Vakurubuli scored the game-winning try after fanning the Samoan defenders.

Fiji attempted to run the clock down while Samoa continued to apply pressure till the final whistle.