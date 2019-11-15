Broncos want new coach by mid-October

The Broncos want their new coach in place by mid-October with board member Darren Lockyer saying Anthony Seibold’s replacement will need a month to prepare for the 2021 pre-season.

The leading candidates for the role at this stage are Maroons coach and five-time Brisbane premiership winner Kevin Walters and former Cowboys coach Paul Green.

The Broncos will face the Titans in round 18 on Saturday at 7.30pm

Other two games on Saturday sees the Raiders playing the Dragons at 5 pm and the Roosters meet the Knights at 9.35 pm.

The Rabbitohs and the West Tigers will open round 18 on Thursday at 9.50pm. The Eels has a tough battle this week as they take on rivals Panthers on Friday at 9.55 pm.

Another match on Friday will see the Sea Eagles battling the Bulldogs at 8pm.

On Sunday, the Storm takes on the Cowboys at 6.05pm and the Sharks battles the Warriors at 8.30 pm.