Broncos to relocate to Sydney

Broncos players will spend the next two weeks on the road to beat Brisbane’s three-day lockdown and ensure their preparations for critical clashes against the Storm and Rabbitohs aren’t affected further by COVID-19 restrictions.

The Greater Brisbane area will be on three-day lockdown on Monday and the Broncos responded by hastily organizing for fifty players and staff to fly out of the Queensland capital.

The side will be based in Sydney, where they will prepare for Friday’s clash against Melbourne.

The Broncos will return to NSW after the round-four clash and be based in Sydney for another week before taking on the Bunnies on April 8.

There is no set return date to Brisbane for the players.