Broncos to continue winning run

The Broncos will be hoping to keep their perfect record going as they take on the Cowboys at Suncorp Stadium.

After beating the Rabbitohs and the Bulldogs, Kevin Walters men are on a high, with marquee recruit Adam Reynolds set to play a starring role in the Red Hill side’s performance in Brisbane.

Kotoni Staggs will be hoping to play a huge role for the Broncos, with his form under scrutiny in the opening rounds of the 2022 season.

Interestingly, Staggs suffered both ACL and MCL injuries in games against the Cowboys in seasons gone by and will hopefully get through the encounter fully fit.

The Broncos will meet the Cowboys tonight at 7.05pm.