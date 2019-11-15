Broncos swing the axe on struggling half; Dogs’ handed big backline boosts

Brisbane looks set to swing the axe on embattled halfback Brodie Croft.

The Roosters are reportedly going to call in an 18-year-old, who there’s been plenty of hype around, while the Broncos are forced to make more changes.

Meanwhile, the Dragons are set to receive a couple of big boosts.

There should be no more changes too with interim coach Dean Young settling on his spine that he hopes to stick with for the remainder of the season.

Meanwhile, the Panthers will play the Sharks at 8pm on Friday and this match will air live on FBC Sports.

Another match on Friday will see the Dragons meeting the Broncos at 9.55pm.

But kicking off round 15 on Thursday the Eels take on the Storm at 9.50pm.

There will be three games on Saturday starting with the Titans and the Raiders at 5pm before the Roosters meet the Tigers at 7.30pm followed by the Rabbitohs facing the Sea Eagles at 9.35pm.

The West Tigers/ Roosters match will be live on FBC Sports.

Two games will be played on Sunday with the Warriors facing the Bulldogs at 4pm and the Cowboys takes in the Knights at 6.05pm.