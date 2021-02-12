Broncos struggle with player injuries

The Broncos are facing some setbacks racing against time before taking on the Eels tonight.

Brodie Croft has usurped Tom Dearden in the battle to play halfback.

Coach Kevin Walters conducted his captain’s run under lights at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday in a departure from Brisbane’s usual training regime to get a better feel for game-day conditions.

Herbie Farnworth has been named having partaken in full contact training at left centre after missing all pre-season trials following chest surgery last month.

This came after Corey Oates raised eyebrows on Monday training at left centre.

The Broncos takes on the Eels tonight at 9.05pm while the Knights meet the Bulldogs at 7pm.

Tomorrow, the Warriors face the Titans at 4pm, the Roosters take ion the Sea Eagles at 6.30pm while the Panthers battle the Cowboys at 8.35pm.

On Sunday, the Raiders face the West Tigers at 5.05pm before the Dragons tackle the Sharks at 7.15pm.