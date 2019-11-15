Broncos star Croft knocked out at training

Brisbane Broncos star Brodie Croft was knocked out cold at the team’s training today just as he was on the cusp of taking his place back in the starting side to play the Eels.

Croft was set to replace Sean O’Sullivan in the halves, trained with the main group before he collided with the hip of a teammate.

The Broncos play the Eels at 9:55pm on Friday.

In another game on Friday, the Panthers meet the Cowboys at 8pm and this match will air LIVE on FBC Sports channel on Walesi platform.

Meanwhile, round 19 of the NRL kicks off on Thursday with Rabbitohs playing the Bulldogs at 9.50pm.

On Saturday the Sea Eagles battle the Titans at 5pm followed by the Storms and the West Tigers at 7.30pm and Roosters meet the Sharks at 9.35pm.

You can watch the Storms/West Tigers clash LIVE on FBC Sports.

Two games will be played on Sunday with the Raiders taking on the Warriors at 4pm and Knights battle the Dragons at 6.05pm.