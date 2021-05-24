Rugby
British Lions lose in series decider
August 8, 2021 7:47 am
The British and Irish Lions lost a close series decider to South Africa as Morne Steyn’s late penalty sealed a 19-16 victory.
Steyn landed the kick that decided the 2009 series and proved little had changed as he put the Springboks ahead with two minutes left.
The Lions led at half-time after Ken Owens’ try and composed kicking from replacement fly-half Finn Russell.
Cheslin Kolbe crossed and from there it was all down to the goal-kickers.
Russell – who came on for an injured Dan Biggar in the 11th minute – landed a long-range effort to tie things at 13-13 with 18 minutes remaining.
He and Steyn then traded kicks, before the Springbok 10 dealt the final blow to add a Lions series win to their 2019 World Cup success.
