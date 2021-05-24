British & Irish Lions defeats world champions

The British & Irish Lions defeated world champions, Springboks 22-17 in the first match of the three Test series this morning in Cape Town.

Flyhalf Handre Pollard kicked four penalties in the first half as the host led 12-3 at the break.

The Lions came alive in the second spell as a Luke Cowan-Dickie’s try ignited a fightback that was completed by the boots of Dan Biggar and Owen Farrell.

Article continues after advertisement

South Africa were playing only their second international since lifting the 2019 World Cup but there was little sign of rustiness.

The Springboks simple game plan was based around territory and forcing penalties.

The second Test will be held next Sunday in Cape Town.