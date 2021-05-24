British & Irish Lions beat Japan, Captain Alun Wyn Jones injury concern

The British and Irish Lions warmed up for their South African tour with a 28-10 win over Japan after captain Alun Wyn Jones was ruled out during the match due to injury.

The Welsh lock went off injured after seven minutes at Murrayfield with a dislocated shoulder.

Josh Adams, Duhan van der Merwe and Robbie Henshaw all touched down within the opening 23 minutes.

Tadhg Beirne added another try before Kazuki Himeno replied for Japan.

Warren Gatland’s squad now head for South Africa, where they will begin their tour against Emirates Lions at Ellis Park, Johannesburg, next Saturday.