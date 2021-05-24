Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Additional 70,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine arrive in Fiji|Public transport advised to adhere to protocols|China ready to provide support Fiji in fight against COVID-19|COVID affects the Pacific’s efforts in achieving the SDG Goals|COVID-19 cases continue to soar in the Central Division|Test positivity rate remains above WHO threshold|Municipal Councils receive PPE to enforce COVID safe measures|Fijian workers urged to get vaccinated|USP supports project to build low-carbon cargo sailing vessel|272,354 Fijians receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine|Almost 80% of RFMF personnel receive their first jab|Staff and guests at Radisson Blue fully vaccinated|Municipalities facing financial constraints|215 new cases, one more death|Tests positivity continues to rise|Qauia residents defiant despite major outbreak|Fiji could see more cases in the coming days: Dr Baker|Fiji Ports to tighten COVID-safe measures|Prime Minister urges Fijians to get vaccinated|Lau natives remain hopeful|Weekly home study packages for students|Government announces another round of $50 assistance|Fijian Chinese community has faith in government|Nadi farmers ready for challenging season|NGO provides medical assistance|
Full Coverage

Rugby

British & Irish Lions beat Japan, Captain Alun Wyn Jones injury concern

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
June 27, 2021 7:10 am

The British and Irish Lions warmed up for their South African tour with a 28-10 win over Japan after captain Alun Wyn Jones was ruled out during the match due to injury.

The Welsh lock went off injured after seven minutes at Murrayfield with a dislocated shoulder.

Josh Adams, Duhan van der Merwe and Robbie Henshaw all touched down within the opening 23 minutes.

Article continues after advertisement

Tadhg Beirne added another try before Kazuki Himeno replied for Japan.

Warren Gatland’s squad now head for South Africa, where they will begin their tour against Emirates Lions at Ellis Park, Johannesburg, next Saturday.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.