Rugby

British and Irish Lions v South Africa has 'huge implications': Ronan O'Gara

| @BBCWorld
August 7, 2021 3:39 pm
[Source: BBC]

The British and Irish Lions’ decisive third Test in South Africa “has huge implications for the future of rugby”, says three-time tourist Ronan O’Gara.

Controversy around refereeing, culminating in Rassie Erasmus’ hour-long video, has stolen most of the focus from the games themselves.

A slow-paced second Test drew criticism as have both sides’ playing styles, with little flowing rugby from either.

O’Gara says a quality match is needed “for this series to be saved”.

The Lions aired frustration at the use of a South African television match official before their opening win and South Africa director of rugby

Erasmus fired back with an unprecedented video critiquing the refereeing of the first Test.

The first 40 minutes of the second-Test defeat took 62 minutes to complete because of time taken to make officiating decisions and O’Gara believes it was “worse viewing” than the opener.

Lions head coach Warren Gatland has recognised the need for change after last weekend’s 27-9 defeat and has brought six new players into his starting XV.

The third test will kick off at 3am tomorrow.

